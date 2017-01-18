Wine Wednesday: Wineries of Old Mission Peninsula

Wine Glasses

Chateau Grand Traverse is a world-class winery located on Old Mission Peninsula in Traverse City, specializing in growing and producing Riesling wines.

As the first commercial winery in Northern Michigan, CGT has pioneered the growth of the Michigan Wine Industry since 1974.

The Inn at Chateau Grand Traverse offers secluded and relaxed Michigan countryside lodging that caters exclusively to an adult-only clientele. Guests enjoy some of the best views of Old Mission Peninsula with a glass of CGT wine from their private balcony.

Our six well-appointed guest rooms provide the perfect getaway for romantic couples, small groups, or even mini corporate retreats.

In the off-season (November-May), CGT hosts a variety of events from Bingo Nights to Magic Shows, in addition to the regular WOMP events.

During the summer and fall months, the winery hosts a popular music series every Wednesday night. These Wine Down Wednesdays feature local music, house made small bites and flights on their beautiful outdoor patio.

For more information on regularly scheduled events at Chateau Grand Traverse, visit cgtwines.com/events.

For additional information on the Wineries of Old Mission Peninsula, and their upcoming events, visit WineriesofOMP.com.

