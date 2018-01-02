Winter adventures in Northern Michigan

Cute little boy, skiing happily in ski resort in the mountains, stock image. (Photo: THINKSTOCK / tatyana_tomsickova, Tatyana Tomsickova)

Now that the holidays are over, you can spend the rest of winter enjoying the snow in Northern Michigan -- home to some of the best cross-country skiing in the United States.

With over 10 feet of light, fluffy lake-effect snow each winter, miles of groomed cross-country skiing trails, and thousands of acres to explore on snowshoes, Michigan's winter trails are full of snow sports adventures for winter sports enthusiasts of all ages and abilities.

Find a trail by visiting mywintertrails.org.

