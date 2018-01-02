Winter adventures in Northern Michigan

Now that the holidays are over, you can spend the rest of winter enjoying the snow in Northern Michigan -- home to some of the best cross-country skiing in the United States.
With over 10 feet of light, fluffy lake-effect snow each winter, miles of groomed cross-country skiing trails, and thousands of acres to explore on snowshoes, Michigan's winter trails are full of snow sports adventures for winter sports enthusiasts of all ages and abilities.
Find a trail by visiting mywintertrails.org.
