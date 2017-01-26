Winter fun in Traverse City

Time to Snowshoe

Traverse City is transformed into a glittering white playground each winter.

Strap on your downhill or Nordic skis, blaze a snowshoe trail through the woods, or take an exhilarating snowmobile ride over picturesque rolling hills. Or spend the day shopping in our charming downtown or at the historic Village at Grand Traverse Commons.

For information on the many winter events going on in Traverse City, please visit www.traversecity.com.

(© 2017 WZZM)