Workout wear for the new year from SheActive Boutique

Yoga Pose

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's the time of year when many people are getting back into their workout routine, hoping to burn off some of those holiday calories.

We checked out a variety of workout clothes from the SheActive Boutique. It's located at 11 N. Main, in Downtown Rockford.

The store features everything from bras to yoga wear and everything in between.

For more information, please visit www.sheactiveboutique.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV