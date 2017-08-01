World's first paraplegic to land motorcycle backflip inspiring others

Bruce Cook

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Nitro Circus Live features more than 30 world-class action sports athletes.

It’s an all-star international lineup, loaded with the best riders in freestyle motocross, BMX, scooter and inline - including multiple X Games medalists - performing the biggest tricks in action sports, plus attempting unbelievable world’s firsts never seen before.

Nitro Circus Lives’ daredevils will also ride a host of outrageous new contraptions off the famous 40-foot Giganta Ramp, such as tricycles, a wheeled recliner and more.

With an all-new stage set geared for an outdoor stadium experience, Nitro Circus Live is a spectacular and entertaining event that is fun for fans of all ages.

Bruce Cook is the world’s first paraplegic to land a motorcycle back flip. He talked with My West Michigan about his experience.

The Nitro Circus Live tour is coming to Fifth Third Ballpark on August 6. Tickets are available at nitrocircus.com.

