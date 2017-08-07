Wrap up summer with books for the whole family!

The Book That Matters Most by Ann Hood

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Bryan Uecker from the Book Nook & Java Shop shares his top books for August.

Adult Fiction – Book Club Book: The Book That Matters Most by Ann Hood

An enthralling novel about love, loss, secrets, friendship, and the healing power of literature, by the bestselling author of The Knitting Circle.

Adult Non-Fiction: Astrophysics for People in a Hurry by Neil DeGrasse Tyson

The #1 New York Times Bestseller: The essential universe, from our most celebrated and beloved astrophysicist.What is the nature of space and time? How do we fit within the universe? How does the universe fit within us? There’s no better guide through these mind-expanding questions than acclaimed astrophysicist and best-selling author Neil deGrasse Tyson. But today, few of us have time to contemplate the cosmos. So Tyson brings the universe down to Earth succinctly and clearly, with sparkling wit, in tasty chapters consumable anytime and anywhere in your busy day.While you wait for your morning coffee to brew, for the bus, the train, or a plane to arrive, Astrophysics for People in a Hurry will reveal just what you need to be fluent and ready for the next cosmic headlines: from the Big Bang to black holes, from quarks to quantum mechanics, and from the search for planets to the search for life in the universe.

Local: Losing Mother Twice by Regina Olson and Deborah Harwood

The authors of Losing Mother Twice know how incredibly difficult it is to watch a loved one lose herself. They watched their mother navigate the treacherous path of Alzheimer’s disease for almost ten years. It was a journey set in place by plaques and tangles in her brain, and it lasted until she could no longer find her way through the brambled path.

Young Adult: Girling Up by Mayim Bialik, PhD

Mayim Bialik, star of The Big Bang Theory, puts her Ph.D. to work as she talks to teens about the science of growing up and getting ahead. A must-have book for all teenage girls.

Children: Behowl the Moon by Erin Nelsen Parekh

A story of nighttime adventure and frolic using Puck’s lines from Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream Act 5.2. Fairies and animals caper through the moonlit countryside through park and pale, over hill and over dale, before they all settle in for a long, peaceful sleep. The perfect bedtime story for small Shakespeare fans and their parents.

For more information, click here: www.thebooknookjavashop.com

© 2017 WZZM-TV