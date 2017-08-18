Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival celebrates 7 years in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS - The 7th Annual Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival gets underway in Grand Rapids today. The event is an annual celebration of the Greek heritage. Christy Buck stopped by My West Michigan to showcase an assortment of authentic Greek food to be featured at the event that runs August 18-20.

Yassou! will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 330 Lakeside Dr. NE between Fulton and Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. There will be 6 outdoor tents that offer a variety of traditional Greek food and drinks, such as: lamb shank, saganaki (flaming cheese), dolmathes (grape leaves stuffed with meat, rice and herbs) and more.

Yassou offers food and entertainment for the entire family including the following:

• Traditional Greek dancing demonstrations

• Greek dancing lessons

• Greek cooking lessons

• Kids activities: face painting, bounce-house, inflatable games

• Shopping

