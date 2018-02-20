YoChef's Italian lasagna

Learn hoe to make YoChef’s “soon to be famous” Italian lasagna with a kick!
Serves 6 to 8 people
- Lasagna noodles – 12 noodles (only need 9 but it is good to have extra).
- Bring water to boil – cook until el dente 10-15 minutes, rinse in cold water, add a small amount of olive oil to pasta to help it not stick
- Meat mix – sauté 1lb. spicy sausage, 1 lb. Italian sausage, 2 tbsp minced garlic, 1 sm yellow onion diced, 1 tbsp dry basil, 1 tbsp dry oregano & 2 tsp black pepper.
- Brown together and set aside to cool
- Cheese mix – In a large bowl add 4 cup ricotta cheese, 4 cups shredded mozzarella, 1 tbsp minced garlic, 1 tbsp oregano, 1 tbsp basil, 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil.
- Blend together and set aside
- Marinara sauce – pick your favorite – I make a chunky marinara – home style
- In a large bowl put in 2 quarts marinara, 1 tbsp basil, & 1 tbsp oregano
- Blend together
Ready to build lasagna:
- Spray pan – I use garlic butter spray in a 9x13” pan
- In bottom of pan spread small amount marinara sauce
- Place down 1st layer of lasagna noodles
- Add ½ meat mix, ½ cheese mix, add 1/3 marinara sauce – blend lightly with gloved hands
- Place 2nd layer of lasagna noodles
- Add ½ meat mix, ½ cheese mix, add 1/3 marinara sauce – blend lightly with gloved hands
- Add lasagna noodles to top layer
- Top with marinara sauce
- Top that with shredded mozzarella
- Cover with foil and hold refrigerated until ready to cook
Dinner is ready when you are.
Cooking instructions: Preheat oven 350, cook 45-60 minutes, uncover cook 10 additional minutes to brown top cheese. Let lasagna stand 10-15 minutes prior to serving.
For more information, please visit www.YoChefsCatering.com.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2018 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs