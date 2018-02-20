YoChef's Italian lasagna

Cooking Class for Kids

Learn hoe to make YoChef’s “soon to be famous” Italian lasagna with a kick!

Serves 6 to 8 people

Lasagna noodles – 12 noodles (only need 9 but it is good to have extra). Bring water to boil – cook until el dente 10-15 minutes, rinse in cold water, add a small amount of olive oil to pasta to help it not stick Meat mix – sauté 1lb. spicy sausage, 1 lb. Italian sausage, 2 tbsp minced garlic, 1 sm yellow onion diced, 1 tbsp dry basil, 1 tbsp dry oregano & 2 tsp black pepper. Brown together and set aside to cool Cheese mix – In a large bowl add 4 cup ricotta cheese, 4 cups shredded mozzarella, 1 tbsp minced garlic, 1 tbsp oregano, 1 tbsp basil, 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil. Blend together and set aside Marinara sauce – pick your favorite – I make a chunky marinara – home style In a large bowl put in 2 quarts marinara, 1 tbsp basil, & 1 tbsp oregano Blend together

Ready to build lasagna:

Spray pan – I use garlic butter spray in a 9x13” pan In bottom of pan spread small amount marinara sauce Place down 1st layer of lasagna noodles Add ½ meat mix, ½ cheese mix, add 1/3 marinara sauce – blend lightly with gloved hands Place 2nd layer of lasagna noodles Add ½ meat mix, ½ cheese mix, add 1/3 marinara sauce – blend lightly with gloved hands Add lasagna noodles to top layer Top with marinara sauce Top that with shredded mozzarella Cover with foil and hold refrigerated until ready to cook

Dinner is ready when you are.

Cooking instructions: Preheat oven 350, cook 45-60 minutes, uncover cook 10 additional minutes to brown top cheese. Let lasagna stand 10-15 minutes prior to serving.

