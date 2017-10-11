More than 1,900 dogs and cats went to new homes Saturday, Oct. 22, during the BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters" day. (Photo: BISSELL Pet Foundation)

GRAND RAPIDS - The Bissell Pet Foundation (BPF) is hosting another "Empty the Shelters" event and will pay for adoption fees at 75+ shelters across the state on Saturday, October 14, 2017. More than 9,000 cats and dogs have found loving homes through "Empty the Shelters" in the last 17 months. Families that adopt on October 14 will be required to pay licensing fees for their pet – costs may vary by county. BPF will thank families for choosing adoption by providing a leash for dogs, a collar for cats and valuable wellness information and coupons for new pet owners.

