You received an IRS letter – what next?

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - See what to do if you receive a letter from the IRS or another tax agency.

Don't panic

A tax notice does not necessarily mean you did something wrong.

Even tax authorities make mistakes!

Some notices may even notify you of changes that are favorable for you!

Simply responding to the notice frequently resolves most issues.

Tax notices usually cover a very specific matter and can often be addressed in a simple, expeditious manner.

Notices will provide detailed instructions for addressing the inquiry.

The notice may request payment of additional tax, may request additional information or may simply notify you of a change to your tax account.

Read the notice carefully

Be sure you understand the proposed changes.

Compare the proposed changes with your actual tax returns and supporting information.

Understand what information, if any, the tax agency has requested to resolve the matter.

Beware of tax scams. The IRS will not contact you via telephone, e-mail or social media. The IRS also will not force you to pay via a specific method (e.g. credit/debit card).

If you agree with the proposed changes

There is typically no need to reply if you agree with the proposed changes. However, you may need to remit a payment if the correction results in a tax deficiency.

Retain a copy of the notice for your records.

Determine if the changes will affect your future tax returns.

If you disagree with the proposed changes

Respond in writing to the address listed in the tax notice before the deadline indicated on the notice.

Consider sending your response via certified mail, with a return receipt requested.

Clearly explain why you disagree with the proposed changes. Be succinct but include pertinent details.

Use professional and courteous language while clearly stating your point.

Include whatever relevant supplementary information is necessary to support your position.

Be prepared to wait at least 30 days after sending your response.

Resolution of the matter may involve multiple rounds of communication. Keep copies of all correspondence.

Seek professional assistance

CPAs and attorneys routinely deal with notices issued by a variety of taxing authorities.

A professional can bring clarity to complicated issues and can help relieve the burden of a stressful situation.

Professionals can draw a clear roadmap to help the taxing authority understand your position.

Tax professionals will be able to advise you regarding your position relative to the proposed changes, particularly if you disagree with the changes.

A CPA or attorney will likely ask you to sign Form 2848, Power of Attorney and Declaration of Representative, which allows the professional to discuss your tax matters directly with the IRS for federal taxes. States and other taxing authorities utilize similar forms for this purpose.

