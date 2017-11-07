Robin Wright Could Become the 'House of Cards' Lead
Kevin Spacey is nowhere to be seen on Netflix. When you go to watch House of Cards, you only see Robin Wright's face. Many people are suggesting Robin Wright should be the lead of the show. What are your thoughts?
TEGNA 7:22 PM. EST November 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
Grand Rapids beating victim
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
More Stories
-
Teen 'targeted because of his sexual orientation,'…Nov. 7, 2017, 2:12 p.m.
-
Marine in court regarding 3 counts of criminal sex…Nov. 7, 2017, 3:25 p.m.
-
Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay killed in Gulf of…Nov. 7, 2017, 3:22 p.m.