A local high school where excellence is recognized, Wellspring Academy is enrolling now

Wellspring Academy

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - They’ve been identified as the number one high school in Michigan by U.S. News and World Report.

Wellspring is a free, public charter high school in Grand Rapids with the goal to prepare students for college success and beyond.

The school offers students rigorous academics, moral focus, and educational support to provide them with what they need to succeed in life.

Principal Matt Stolz joined The Exchange to talk more about the Wellspring experience.

Wellspring is currently enrolling for the fall. You're invited to stop by and take a tour, watch a sporting event, or sit in on a class.

For more information, visit www.wellspringprep.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV