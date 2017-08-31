A new day in healthcare with Christian Healthcare Centers

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Christian Healthcare Centers believes it is a new day in healthcare. They seek to offer quality healthcare focused on the patient, rather than the payment for treatment.

By focusing on the mind, body, and spirit, Christian Healthcare Centers seeks to care for every aspect of the patient rather than just addressing the symptoms they may have.

Dr. Jeffery Woo from Christian Healthcare Centers stopped by to tell us more about their biblically-based model of care.

For more information, visit https://www.chcenters.org/.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV