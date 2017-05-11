Add to the value of your home with a bathroom update by Your Shower Door

Your Shower Door

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's one of the areas of the home where improvements truly pay off. We're talking the bathroom where updates actually add to the value of a home.

Dave Konyndyk is the president and general manager of Your Shower Door and he joined My West Michigan to talk about their beautiful shower enclosures.

You can learn more about Your Shower Door by visiting their showroom on 28th Street in Grand Rapids or check out their website at www.yourshowerdoor.com.

Showroom:

2958 28th Street SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49512

616-940-0900

Hours: Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wed 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. & Sat 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV