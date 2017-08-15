Aebleskiver, the Grand Dansk parade, and more at this year's Danish Festival

Every year, during the third weekend in August, Greenville celebrates the Danish Festival. Kristin Jensen, Festival Executive Director, and this year’s Queens court stopped by to tell us about some highlights of this year’s festival. There will be traditional Danish food, free activities for children happening on Friday and Saturday, a Hygee presentation, the Grand Dansk Parade, and so much more.

For a schedule of events and more information, visit http://www.danishfestival.org/.

