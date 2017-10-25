WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 24 weather alerts
Close

Afraid to retire because you're afraid you'll run out of money?

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 9:00 AM. EDT October 25, 2017

There are lots of unknowns, lots of fears for people making the change from working every day to retirement.  One of the top-ranking fears for retirees is running out of money. Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward joined us from Mattson Financial, a full service financial and retirement firm in the Grand Rapids area, to offer-up their expertise.  For more information about Mattson Financial and planning for your retirement, visit www.mattsonfinancial.com.

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories