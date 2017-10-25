Afraid to retire because you're afraid you'll run out of money?

Money Mentors

There are lots of unknowns, lots of fears for people making the change from working every day to retirement. One of the top-ranking fears for retirees is running out of money. Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward joined us from Mattson Financial, a full service financial and retirement firm in the Grand Rapids area, to offer-up their expertise. For more information about Mattson Financial and planning for your retirement, visit www.mattsonfinancial.com.

