After a summer of sun-damaged hair, it's time to whip those locks back into shape!

Damaged Hair

Everyone knows that summer's heat and sun wreak havoc on your hair, especially if it is fine or thinning.

With fall just around the corner, it's time to assess the damage and get your locks back into shape!

Celebrity hairstylist Jill Crosby shared some tips for doing just that.

For more information, visit www.womensrogaine.com or www.cvs.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV