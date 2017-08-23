An old medication used in new ways spells relief for chronic pain and other ailments

Neck & Back Pain

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - There's an old medication being used in relatively new ways to help people who are suffering.

Ketamine Infusion Therapy is getting results when it’s used to treat depression, PTSD and other mood disorders, fibromyalgia, headaches -- and even low back and neck pain.

Dr. Thomas Basch is with Michigan Pain Consultants and he joined The Exchange to talk about Ketamine Infusion Therapy.

For more information, call 800-281-3237 or visit www.michiganpain.com.



Michigan Pain Consultants has six locations:



Big Rapids

15044 220th Ave.

Big Rapids, MI 49307

231-796-1500



Holland

844 S. Washington – Suite 100

Holland, MI 49424

616-546-2550



Grand Rapids

2060 E. Paris Ave. SE – Suite 200

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-285-1377



Greenville

6896 S. Greenville Rd. – Suite 100

Greenville, MI 48838

616-754-5036



Muskegon

1675 E. Mt. Garfield – Suite 135

Muskegon, MI 49444

231-799-8880



Wyoming

2147 Heath Dr. – Suite 100

Wyoming, MI 49519

616-281-1600

