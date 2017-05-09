Barley BBQ & Beats

For more than 37 years, Hospice of Michigan has been committed to providing quality end-of-life care for all regardless of age, diagnosis, or ability to pay. Their 2nd annual Barley, BBQ and Beats event provides a fun night out with an opportunity to help fund their Open Access program. Barbara Anderson from West Michigan Hospice of Michigan stopped by to tell us more about the event. Two of the vendors from this year, Scott Luecht from Two Scotts BBQ and Jenney Grant from Long Road Distillers gave us a taste of what to expect at this year’s event.

Tickets are $40 in advance or $45 at the door and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com or at the Van Andel or DeVos box office. For more information, click here.

