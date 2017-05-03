BE FAST: Know the signs of a stroke

HOLLAND, MICH. - While stroke is the third leading cause of death, few people know the signs.

The American Stroke Association uses the acronym "BE FAST" to help remember the signs of a stroke.

B - balance

E - eyesight

F - face drooping

A - arm weakness

S - speech difficulty

T - time to call 9-1-1

Marcy Achterhof from Holland Hospital stopped by to explain the acronym and tell us what to do if you notice these symptoms in yourself or a loved one.

Holland Hospital will also be offering a free presentation, BE FAST Signs of a Stroke on Thursday, May 11. For more information, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV