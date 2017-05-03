BE FAST: Know the signs of a stroke

HOLLAND, MICH. - While stroke is the third leading cause of death, few people know the signs.
The American Stroke Association uses the acronym "BE FAST" to help remember the signs of a stroke.
B - balance
E - eyesight
F - face drooping
A - arm weakness
S - speech difficulty
T - time to call 9-1-1
Marcy Achterhof from Holland Hospital stopped by to explain the acronym and tell us what to do if you notice these symptoms in yourself or a loved one.
Holland Hospital will also be offering a free presentation, BE FAST Signs of a Stroke on Thursday, May 11. For more information, click here.
