WZZM
Close

BE FAST: Know the signs of a stroke

The Exchange: Holland Hospital

Brittany Foster, WZZM 10:13 AM. EDT May 03, 2017

HOLLAND, MICH. - While stroke is the third leading cause of death, few people know the signs.

The American Stroke Association uses the acronym "BE FAST" to help remember the signs of a stroke.

- balance

- eyesight

- face drooping

- arm weakness

- speech difficulty

- time to call 9-1-1

Marcy Achterhof from Holland Hospital stopped by to explain the acronym and tell us what to do if you notice these symptoms in yourself or a loved one.

Holland Hospital will also be offering a free presentation, BE FAST Signs of a Stroke on Thursday, May 11. For more information, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories