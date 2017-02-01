Beat the winter blahs with KDL's 'Let it Snow 2.0'

KDL Snow 2.0

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Winter weather gotcha down? Why not settle in with a good book?

Kent District Library is pleased to present, "Let it Snow 2.0," an adult reading program with a fun incentive attached.

Kip Odell is Adult Services Librarian at the Grandville Branch and he explained how it works.

Adults (18 and older) who participate and read a minimum of six books in different categories between Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Friday, March 31, will receive a Let It Snow 2.0 2017 travel mug eligible for free beverage refills at area Dunkin' Donuts for the duration of 2017.

Participants who finish an additional four titles are entered into a drawing to win an iPad!

Participate online at kdl.readsquared.com or pick up a print form at any KDL branch.

