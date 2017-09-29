Big bargains make now the time to launch your RV lifestyle

Couple RV'ing

If you've been thinking about getting in on the RV lifestyle, now is the time to do it. With new products rolling out for 2018, dealers are making room for that inventory and offering some great deals on 2017 and even early model 2018's. Jeremy Grossenbacher joined us from Fun & Sun RV along with Tim Baker of Muskegon RV. They talked about some of the new products they've seen, as well as some great bargains available now at the Shoreline RV Sale. It runs September 29 through October 1 at The Lakes Mall. Check out the inventory at Fun & Sun RV at www.fnsrv.com or Muskegon RV at www.muskegonrv.com.

© 2017 WZZM-TV