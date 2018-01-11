Bringing the future into your home with new technology

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes show is taking place this weekend at DeVos Place! With over 200 local exhibitors, there is something for everyone.

Boyce Thompson, author and technology expert, will be at the show with some new technology for your home. The products range from smart clothing, home robots, and smart appliances.

Thompson stopped by The Exchange to explain some of the products off his list for 2018’s Top Ten Futuristic Products.

The Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show runs Jan. 12 through 14 at DeVos Place.

For more information and for tickets, visit www.showspan.com/GRR or call 1-800-328-6550.

