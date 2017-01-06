Building vs. remodeling: Get your questions answered

Build or remodel?

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show starts today at DeVos Place and runs through Sunday.

Perhaps you’re thinking about a change.

Do you re-model your current home, buy an existing one, or go for something brand new? Whatever you decide, there's a seminar at the Remodeling and New Homes Show where you can get answers from the experts.

Rich Kogelschatz is with Heartland Builders and he'll be leading the discussion.

For more information about tickets, events, and show times, visit https://www.showspan.com/GRR/home/features-attractions/.

