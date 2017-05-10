Byron Center Meats kicks off 22nd annual Truckload sale

Cookout Burgers

BYRON CENTER, MICH. - Now’s the time to plan for summer cookouts! Byron Center Meats is holding their annual Truckload Sale.

It's an opportunity to cash-in on some great deals on everything from sizzler steaks to ground beef and hotdogs to pork chops.

There will be demonstrations, samples and giveaways all week.

The sale runs May 8-13, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, visit www.byroncentermeats.com.

