Cannonsburg offers winter fun for the whole family

Time for Tubing

BELMONT, MICH. - Anyone who's lived in Michigan for very long knows it's better to embrace our winters than to try and ignore them, so why not take the family to Cannonsburg?

Once known only as a place to ski and snowboard, Cannonsburg now also offers tubing, the trendy sport of fat bike riding, zipline races, and even wants to become known as a dining and special event destination.

To learn more about ALL that Cannonsburg has to offer, visit www.cannonsburg.com.

(© 2017 WZZM)