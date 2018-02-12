Carol Health launches new app for health care services

Doctor and patient

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - According to the 2016 census, nearly 13 percent of Kent County’s population is 65 or older, and 32 percent of these seniors reported having at least one disability.

The county’s senior population is the only age group projected to grow between now and 2040.

It was that type of demographic trend that led to the creation of Carol Health, a new app being launched right here in Grand Rapids. It lets patients and their caregivers request fast and convenient home health care services.

