Catch some heart-stopping motorcycle racing

HASTINGS, MICH. - You have an opportunity to catch some motorcycle racing coming up at the Barry County Expo. The AMA All Star National Flat Track presented by Kegs racing and Steve Nace racing.

Scott Kiogima and Rachel Kiogima, race organizers, stopped by The Exchange to tell us more about the event, coming up on Aug. 27th.

You can catch more great racing the day before at the Owosso MotorSports Park TT Race. On Aug. 26th, gates open at the Owosso MotorSports Park at 10 a.m., with motocycle/quad TT racing starting at 2 p.m.

The gates open at 9 a.m. and racing begins at 1 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for kids ages 6-10, and kids 5 and under are free.

For more information, visit https://www.flattrackrace.com/ or check them out on Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV