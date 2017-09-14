Celebrate and explore at Kids' ArtFest

Grand Rapids Childrens Museum (Photo: GRCM)

Artprize is almost here and The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum has some great ways to get your kids involved. They are hosting Kids Artfest on September 24th from 12pm- 5pm. Adrienne Brown from the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum stopped by to tell us more about the family-friendly event. Families will be able to explore the world of art with activities involving paint, sculpture, jewelry design, and more. All outdoor activities are free. Admission is required to play inside the museum.

For more information, visit http://www.grcm.org/kidsartfest.

