Celtic Canines at the Michigan Irish Music Festival

Michigan Irish Music Festival

The Michigan Irish Music Festival is back for its 18th year. There will be over 20 bands running during the festival, but plenty of fun events for the entire family. The festival runs from September 14th-17th in Muskegon. Laura Holmes, with the festival, stopped by to tell us more and brought some Celtic Canines with her. Celtic Canines will be featured on Sunday, Family Fun day.

For schedules and more info: www.michiganirish.org

