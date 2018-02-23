Chef Angus Campbell demonstrates where home cooking meets the garden right on the plate

Chef Angus Campbell

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The West Michigan Home & Garden Show gets underway next week at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids.

The show will feature plenty of inspiration for the home and the garden. But how about the idea of home cooking meeting the garden right on your plate? We're talking garden seeds, dried fruits, and edible flowers, all foods that are packed with flavor and nutrients.

Chef Angus Campbell showed us how it works.

You can see Chef Angus cooking on the Standard Kitchens Cooking Stage throughout the West Michigan Home & Garden Show.

The show runs March 1 through 4 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids.

For tickets and show times, visit www.showspan.com/WMH/.

Here is the chef’s recipe:

Fresh Pansy, toasted curried sunflower seeds, dried blueberry potpourri with crispy bread coral and poppy seed shower

Pansies have a slightly sweet green or grassy flavor.

Toasted curried sun flower seed

1 C. sunflower seeds

1 T. curry powder

1 T. olive oil

1 ea. shallot fine dice

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. fresh ground black pepper

Toast the seeds in a dry pan until light golden brown Warm the oil and add the shallot. Cook for three minutes till fragrant. Add the curry powder and cook a further two minutes. Add the seeds and toss together.

Dried blueberry potpourri

1/4 C. dried blueberries

1/2 C. shredded greens

1/4 C. torn fresh pansies

1/4 C. small tomatoes

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. olive oil

1. Toss together carefully.

Crispy bread coral

4 ea. slices of white bread with crusts removed

Olive oil for brushing

Dried oregano and dried basil for dusting

Garlic granule for dusting

Pepper for dusting

Salt for dusting

Roll the bread carefully through the pasta machine. Brush with oil and dust with herbs, garlic and seasoning. Roll the pressed dough around a mould. Bake at 350 F for five minutes until he bread toasts and firms up. Remove and use for the appetizer.

Poppy seed shower

1/2 C. olive oil

1/4 C. red wine vinegar

1/4 C. sugar

1 tsp. poppy seeds

1 tsp. dried mustard

1 tsp. salt

Emulsify by shaking.

Smear the sauce on the base of the plate. Center the bread coral. Fill with potpourri. Dust with the seeds and fine rose petal dust.

