Craig's Cruisers expands to include indoor roller coaster, trampoline park and more

The Exchange: Craig?s Cruisers

February 15, 2018

As if Craig’s Cruisers wasn’t already fun enough, they’ve gone and made a 36,000 square foot expansion.

The new space includes a Trampoline Park, Ninja Course, Laser Tag and a Cruiser Coaster.

We got a chance to see all of the new activities, along with some traditional favorites. In all, it’s 120,000 square feet of family fun.

For more information, including hours and ticket prices, visit www.craigscruisers.com.

