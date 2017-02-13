David Carrier delivers flowers and legal advice

Older Couple with Flowers

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Law Offices of David L. Carrier is one of Michigan's top Estate Planning and Elder Law Firms.

With 35 years of Estate Planning experience there's not likely to be a situation or a challenge he can't help you think through.

You can learn more at one of his free LifePlan Workshops.

Grand Rapids Workshops:

Thursday, Feb. 16, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Norton Shores Workshops:

Friday, Feb. 24, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, March 24, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Hometown Workshop” of the Month

Free LifePlan Workshop – White Lake/Montague

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the White Lake Community Center

RPOA CONFERENCE:

Going to the Rental Property Owners Association Conference? You are invited to join David L. Carrier, Attorney and Radio Show Host for a FREE Lunch and Learn about Planning for Long-term care when you have a revenue producing business, Estate planning for LLC’s, Asset Protection from creditors, lawsuits, divorce judgments and more!

@ DeVos Place on Feb. 24, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. or visit Booth #16 for more info! Must be registered by Feb. 16.

*No Free Parking

You can get ahold of David at http://www.davidcarrierlaw.com.

(© 2017 WZZM)