David Carrier offers free PACE and Lifeplan Workshops to help prepare for the future

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - He's the no-nonsense attorney who doles out "Life Planning" advice on radio and television. David Carrier joined us to talk about planning for all of life's expected and unexpected chapters. David offers free Lifeplan Workshops where his team walks you through the planning process. He is offering workshops on the following dates:
GRAND RAPIDS WORKSHOPS
4965 East Beltline Ave., NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Thursday: October 5, 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Monday: October 9, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Saturday: October 14, 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
NORTON SHORES WORKSHOPS
Coldwell Banker Bldg., 131 S. Seaway Dr., Norton Shores, MI 49444
Friday: October 13, 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tuesday: October 17, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HOLLAND WORKSHOPS
12330 James Street, Suite B-10, Holland, MI 49424
Friday: October 6, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tuesday: October 10, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saturday: October 14, 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
PORTAGE WORKSHOPS
Cooley Court Professional Center, 3275 Cooley Dr., Portage, MI 49024
Wednesday: October 4, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thursday: October 12, 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
David Carrier also offers PACE Workshops (The Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly.) It is a comprehensive health program created to help seniors remain at home for as long as possible, and funded by Medicare and Medicaid. David’s workshops explain the program and help people take advantage of this benefit. They are offered on the following dates:
Upcoming PACE workshops:
Holland: 9/28 at 6:00p
Grand Rapids: 10/11 @ 2pm
Norton Shores: 10/13 @ 10:00am
For more information, visit www.davidcarrierlaw.com
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs