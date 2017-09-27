David Carrier offers free PACE and Lifeplan Workshops to help prepare for the future

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - He's the no-nonsense attorney who doles out "Life Planning" advice on radio and television. David Carrier joined us to talk about planning for all of life's expected and unexpected chapters. David offers free Lifeplan Workshops where his team walks you through the planning process. He is offering workshops on the following dates:



GRAND RAPIDS WORKSHOPS

4965 East Beltline Ave., NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Thursday: October 5, 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Monday: October 9, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Saturday: October 14, 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM



NORTON SHORES WORKSHOPS

Coldwell Banker Bldg., 131 S. Seaway Dr., Norton Shores, MI 49444

Friday: October 13, 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Tuesday: October 17, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM



HOLLAND WORKSHOPS

12330 James Street, Suite B-10, Holland, MI 49424

Friday: October 6, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Tuesday: October 10, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Saturday: October 14, 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM



PORTAGE WORKSHOPS

Cooley Court Professional Center, 3275 Cooley Dr., Portage, MI 49024

Wednesday: October 4, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Thursday: October 12, 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM



David Carrier also offers PACE Workshops (The Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly.) It is a comprehensive health program created to help seniors remain at home for as long as possible, and funded by Medicare and Medicaid. David’s workshops explain the program and help people take advantage of this benefit. They are offered on the following dates:



Upcoming PACE workshops:

Holland: 9/28 at 6:00p

Grand Rapids: 10/11 @ 2pm

Norton Shores: 10/13 @ 10:00am



For more information, visit www.davidcarrierlaw.com



