Dealing with hand and wrist pain

HOLLAND, MICH. - Whether it’s just a little annoying or preventing you from doing normal activities, hand and wrist pain can cause some serious problems.

There are several conditions of the hand and wrist that can significantly impair daily function and quality of life.

Kristie Dennett, Program Manager of Orthopedics at Holland Hospital stopped by The Exchange to explain some of those conditions and some possible solutions.

There is an upcoming seminar that will also cover treating hand and wrist pain. It will be hosted by Rick Howell, MD of Shoreline Orthopedics. It's happening Thursday, Aug. 10, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the hospital.

