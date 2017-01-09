Discover the camping lifestyle at Camper, Travel & RV Show

RV Week Lake

If you've dreamed of hitting the road this summer in a camper or RV, or you already know the joys of the camping lifestyle and you're looking for something new, the Camper, Travel & RV Show is the place to be.

Chad Carlson joined us from Woodland Travel Center, one of the many vendors who'll be showing their products at the show from Jan. 12 through 15 at DeVos Place.

A dozen West Michigan RV dealers representing more than 100 RV lines combined with 200,000+ square feet results in the biggest RV Show in the state – The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show. Along with new RV’s, we have a remarkable selection of RV accessories, campgrounds and travel destinations!

For more information on tickets and show times, visit www.showspan.com/GRV/.

