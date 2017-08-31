Enviro-Decon Services gets critical customer feedback on household contamination cleanup

Happy Home

They are your local experts in cleaning up household contamination, things like mold and mildew, pet and smoke odors, bacteria and viruses, just about anything that impacts your air quality.

We're talking about Enviro-Decon Services.

Blake TenBarge joined The Exchange to share some important customer feedback.

Customer Ratings - out of 5 stars:

Google 4.9

Facebook 5

Home Advisor 4.71

Website 4.9

What their customers have to say:

"We were surprised to find out we had a mold problem. When Enviro-Decon evaluated a plan, they took over and we haven't had a problem since. I would highly recommend them. Their staff was really helpful giving good advice." --Ardith

"We contacted other companies before Enviro-Decon and it was going to cost a LOT more to remove the mold. Enviro-Decon was quick, cost-efficient and did excellent work. The customer service was fantastic every step of the way. I felt like they really wanted to help rather than just make money. I would HIGHLY recommend them!" --Homeowner in Schoolcraft, MI

"They were very quick to get the estimate for the mold removal and able to schedule the removal for the same week. They followed up to make sure there were no issues after the removal had been completed. The consultant I dealt with was very knowledgeable and easy to work with." --Homeowner in Lake Odessa, MI

"We had a mold problem in our basement. Randy came over and did an assessment. He gave us the option of having them take care of it or we could buy the kit. Because my husband is pretty handy, we went with the kit. Randy told him everything he needed to do." - Becki

