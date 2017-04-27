Experience the traditions and the fun of The Kentucky Derby

Mint Juleps

The Kentucky Derby is held the first Saturday in May (May 6th, 2017) as the kickoff to the Triple Crown. People from all over the world will rub elbows with the rich and famous as they place their bets at Churchill Downs. As insiders know, there are two things you need for your Derby party… a big hat and a Mint Julep in your hand. Kentucky is bourbon country and the beverage of choice at the state’s most famous event is of course the bourbon-centric Mint Julep. But How do you make it and Why? We checked in with some experts to get the answer! For more information, visit https://www.woodfordreserve.com

