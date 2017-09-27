Explore the brain at Grand Rapids Public Museum

The latest exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum is taking you inside your head to learn about the brain. “Brain: The World Inside Your Head” will allow visitors to walk through an experience-based exhibit using innovative special effects, 3D reproductions, virtual reality, and more. Christie Bender, Director of Marketing, stopped by to tell us more about how the exhibit will also cover the difference between the human brain and animal brains, brain development and sleep, and explore the relationship between different conditions that impact the brain. Admission to “Brain: The World Inside Your Head” will be free with general admission and free to museum members. The exhibit runs through January 7, 2018.

For more information on admission cost and hours, visit http://www.grpm.org/brain/.

