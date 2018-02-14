Fill your freezer with Byron Center Meats

Woman opening freezer

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Byron Center Meats is offering some great ways to save some money, stock up on meat, and even a creative way to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Laurie Roedema and Laura Sytsma from Byron Center Meats stopped by The Exchange to fill us in.

The S’Pig’Tacular Pork Sale is going on now through March 31 and offers the best prices of the year to fill up your freezer with local, quality pork.

Byron Center Meats is also offering a Valentine’s Day special. For a limited time, you can purchase a 16oz. heart-shaped New York Strip or Delmonico steaks for $14 each.

For more about these deals, visit http://www.byroncentermeats.com/.

