Finding a lasting solution to your pain

Brittany Foster, WZZM 9:35 AM. EDT August 28, 2017

Physical therapy can help a wide range of situations including recovery from injury or surgery. ReSolve Grand Haven Physical Therapy wants to help you find a lasting solution to your pain and discomfort through a personalized physical therapy plan. Dr. Tom Trumbull IV, from ReSolve Grand Haven Physical Therapy, stopped by to tell us more about their patient-centered approach.

For more information on ReSolve Grand Haven Physical Therapy, visit http://grandhavenpt.com/

