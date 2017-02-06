WZZM
For unique winter fun, head to Cannonsburg

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 9:30 AM. EST February 06, 2017

BELMONT, MICH. - We’re well into winter now, and if you have yet to tap into your inner ski bunny, now is the time!

Cannonsburg offers a wide range of winter fun, from skiing and snowboarding to tubing, fat bike trails and ziplining.

They offer a team of winter enthusiasts who will help you with whatever it is you want to learn or experience. And the Cedar Lounge is the perfect place to kick back after a day in the outdoors.

To learn more about ALL Cannonsburg has to offer, visit www.cannonsburg.com.

