For unique winter fun, head to Cannonsburg

BELMONT, MICH. - We’re well into winter now, and if you have yet to tap into your inner ski bunny, now is the time!

Cannonsburg offers a wide range of winter fun, from skiing and snowboarding to tubing, fat bike trails and ziplining.

They offer a team of winter enthusiasts who will help you with whatever it is you want to learn or experience. And the Cedar Lounge is the perfect place to kick back after a day in the outdoors.

To learn more about ALL Cannonsburg has to offer, visit www.cannonsburg.com.

