From equipment, to service, to advice, let Weingartz provide all of your summer lawn care needs

Mowing Lawn

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's time to get your lawn in shape! The neighbors are starting to talk!

The experts at Weingartz are the ones to help you with the job.

Ron Weingartz paid us a visit and brought along all of the tools you will need to get your lawn ship-shape this spring.

For more information, visit www.weingartz.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV