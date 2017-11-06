Generation Care: Physical therapy can help with concussion recovery

Concussions

We’ve been hearing a lot in the news about concussions, especially when it comes to kids and sports. If you suspect your child or someone you love has a concussion, what do you do? And how can physical therapy help with their recovery? We asked Brian Keenoy and Scott McKeel from Generation Care, a physical therapy and wellness provider with three locations here in West Michigan.

Generation Care Locations:

Muskegon – Also serves as the Corporate Headquarters

945 E. Sherman Blvd

Muskegon, MI 49444

P: 231.737.4374

Grand Haven

16760 Lincoln Street

Grand Haven, MI 49417

P: 616.935.3300

Grand Rapids

4095 Park East Court SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

P: 616.259.4028

Web Address: www.generationcare.org

Facebook Link: http://www. facebook.com/generationcare

© 2017 WZZM-TV