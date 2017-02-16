Get your Fat Tuesday paczkis at Wesco and enter to win four dozen

paczkis

WEST MICHIGAN - You go there for your gas, maybe a quick gallon of milk, a donut or a cup of coffee. But now's the time to order your paczkis for Fat Tuesday.

Wesco offers 12 different flavors and you can pre-order your favorites.

Fat Tuesday is Feb. 28 and Wesco has a special contest going right now. It's a Fat Tuesday Sweepstakes. One grand prize winner will receive four dozen Paczkis delivered to your workplace on Feb. 28.

The offer is valid only for businesses located in Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon and Newaygo counties.

Click here to enter: http://ulink.tv/137048

The deadline to enter is Feb. 27.

