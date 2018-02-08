Get your paczkis and enter to win with Wesco

Wesco Paczki

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Fat Tuesday is Feb. 13, and Wesco has your paczkis! They offer 12 flavors of paczkis, including their latest flavor, caramel cream.

They are available for pre-order now.

Tillie Start and Jackie Berger stopped by The Exchange to tell us about the flavors Wesco will be offering.

Wesco is doing a special contest where they are giving away four-dozen paczkis to a business in either Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon or Newaygo County. The winner will be drawn on Feb. 12, and delivered by the My West Michigan crew right after the show on February 13.

