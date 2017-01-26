Grand Rapids Children's Museum hosts 'Grown Up Play Date'

Grown Up Play

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Treat your Valentine to a special night of play at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum's third annual Grown Up Play Date!

Play laser tag, participate in a building wide scavenger hunt, enjoy a variety of treats from BarFly Ventures and New Holland Brewery -- all to benefit the GRCM programs and exhibits! It’s scheduled for Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $30 per person.

Learn more and purchase your tickets at www.grcm.org/grown-up-play-date.

