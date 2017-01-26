WZZM
Close

Grand Rapids Children's Museum hosts 'Grown Up Play Date'

Grand Rapids Children's Museum

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 10:06 AM. EST January 26, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Treat your Valentine to a special night of play at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum's third annual Grown Up Play Date!

Play laser tag, participate in a building wide scavenger hunt, enjoy a variety of treats from BarFly Ventures and New Holland Brewery -- all to benefit the GRCM programs and exhibits! It’s scheduled for Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $30 per person.

Learn more and purchase your tickets at www.grcm.org/grown-up-play-date.

(© 2017 WZZM)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories