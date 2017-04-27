Grand Rapids Children's Museum hosts new health exhibit where the diagnosis is FUN!

Diagnosis Fun

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is opening a new health exhibit this week, called Diagnosis: FUN! The “symptoms” are interactive, engaging, and make-believe … while the long-term “prognosis” is learning through play. We got the lowdown from the museum’s Adrienne Brown. For more information on all that’s going on at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, visit www.grcm.org

