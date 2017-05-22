Grilling season made easy with Michigan products

Kabobs

It’s officially here: grilling season. Grilling truly is a healthier way to eat, especially with the help of Zoye products. Tom Viella and Gary Brower joined us from Zeeland Farm Services to tell us about what makes their cooking oil and butter replacement product so different. For more information about Zeeland Farm Services and their Zoye products, visit their website at www.zoyeoil.com

