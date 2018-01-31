Grown-ups night out at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum

People Laughing at Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is giving you the opportunity to enjoy an adults-only evening at the museum. Grown Up Playdate is happening February 9th. The evening will feature crafts, games, and more. Food and drinks will be provided by BarFly Ventures and New Holland Brewery. Adrienne Brown, Director of Communication and events, stopped by to tell us more about the event.

Tickets are $35 per person with proceeds going to benefit the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum.

For tickets and more information, visit http://www.grcm.org/.



